Case against Gammanpila summons issued

Share ! tweet







The Attorney General has informed the Colombo High Court that summons have been issued to the Australian couple to appear in Courts with respect of the case against MP Udaya Gammanpila.

The Senior State Counsel apprised the court this when the case against Gammanpila was taken up for hearing on Monday. High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe has also requested a progress report in connection with the case on 13 March, reporter added. UPFA MP Gammanpila has been charged with the sale of shares valued at Rs.110 million which belonged to Australian businessman Brian Shaddick by fraudulent means