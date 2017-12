Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith yesterday said no one had informed him that the giant Christmas tree, constructed at the Galle Face Green last year, had got into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Prelate said: “Another huge Christmas tree has been built at Ja-Ela this year, but it has cost only about Rs. 500,000. I don’t know how much was spent on the Christmas tree at the Galle Face Green and I don’t want to know how much it cost.”