Cardinal and leading monk plead for recycling solution to garbage problem

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo and Most Ven Kotugoda Dhammawasa Maha Thera have urged President Maithripala Sirisena to adopt a comprehensive long- term plan to tackle the garbage problem.

They have issued the following statement: "In the first place we wish to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to President Maithripala Sirisena, for having personally informed us through telephone that the plan to dump garbage collected from the city of Colombo at Othekelle in the Ja-Ela area will not be implemented. We are happy that His Excellency has responded to the voice of the people.

As religious leaders, we made this intervention on behalf of the people of this area solely because, they appealed to us and also in consideration of the negative effects of this move on them. We have never had any political motive or have been influenced politically in making this appeal.

The main reasons for our acceptance of the peoples’ plea was because of the fact that the Athanagalu Oya which flows through this area supplies drinking water for thousands of families living in the Seeduwa-Katana area, drawing water from this river close to where the dumping was to take place. If the garbage from Colombo is dumped in that area, the water would be polluted and will bring adverse effects on the life of all these families. Besides, at present 11,000 families are on the Social Service Department’s dole due to frequent floods that occur in the area already. Dumping the garbage would intensify this problem further and more people will be rendered destitute during such flooding. At the same time we are aware that most of the people in this area drink well-water and there are many paddy fields around. All of that would be heavily polluted.

We do not condone dumping garbage in Meetotamulla either. We are sure that His Excellency the President is well aware of the need to make a long standing plan in order to get over the problem of garbage without causing environmental pollution anywhere. We are very grateful to the President for his decision and all praise is due to him. In line with that thinking we request the Government also to adhere to the decision of the President and to avoid dumping this garbage in Othekelle, Ja-Ela and request them to plan a recycling project for garbage in order to seek a permanent solution to these problems. We are sure that the Prime Minister too would stand by the people in this matter. We expect a positive response from the Government to our request."