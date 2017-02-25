Calls on UNHRC for a follow-up resolution on SL

Share ! tweet







The global rights organization, Human Rights Watch (HRW) today called on the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC) member states to bring a credible follow-up resolution to the consensus resolution 30/1 adopted by the UNHRC in October 2015.

In a letter addresses to the Permanent Representatives of Member and Observer States of the UN Human Rights Council, the HRW listed a number of key elements that should be included in a follow-up resolution on Sri Lanka.

The HRW in its letter sought the member states' support in ensuring that the upcoming consideration of Sri Lanka's progress toward implementing its commitments under UNHRC resolution 30/1 accurately and substantively reflects the situation within the country including both progress to date and the significant challenges remaining.

The resolution 30/1 contains 25 key undertakings by the Sri Lankan government across a range of human rights issues.

The organization in its letter highlighted the positive steps taken by the government to date. Four UN Special Procedures, plus the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, have visited Sri Lanka since the resolution was adopted. Their visits received government cooperation, and they were unhindered in their movements and meetings. Two nationwide consultations have been carried out, one on constitutional reform and the other on transitional justice. The government has released some reports from previous government commissions of inquiry into wartime abuses, and established coordination offices to deal with transitional justice and reconciliation issues. Importantly, the government in May 2016 ratified the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.