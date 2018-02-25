Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the new Cabinet Minister of Law and Order, during the Cabinet reshuffle currently underway at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

A total of ten portfolios have changed including six Cabinet portfolios, three State Minister portfolios and one Deputy Minister portfolio.

Sagala Ratnayake, who held the portfolios of Law and Order and Southern Development, has been sworn in as the new Minister of Youth Affairs and Southern Development.

Kabir Hashim and Lakshman Kiriella has swapped portfolios, as previously reported by Ada Derana.

UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim, who was the Minister of Public Enterprise Development, has been sworn in as the new Minister of Higher Education and Highways.

Kiriella, who was the Higher Education and Highways Minister, is now the Cabinet Minister of State Enterprise and Kandy Development.

Ravindra Samaraweera, who was state minister of Labor and Trade Union Relations, has received the Cabinet Ministerial portfolio of Wildlife & Sustainable Development.

Minister of Digital Infrastructure Harin Fernando has received the addition portfolio of Foreign Employment.

Dr Harsha de Silva, who was the Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, is now the State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs.

List of new portfolios:

