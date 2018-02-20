Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow?

A Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place tomorrow (Feb. 21), which could see several key UNP ministerial portfolios change hands, according to reports.

With the temporary resolving of the crisis in the government, the President has reportedly planned to carry out the Cabinet reshuffle.

New ministers are expected to be appointed to fill the vacant ministerial portfolios while it is most likely that only the Cabinet portfolios held by the UNP members would be subjected to the reshuffle, political sources revealed.

The Cabinet reshuffle was decided following the decision by the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to continue in the National Government until the opinion of the Supreme Court is conveyed regarding the premiership.