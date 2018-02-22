Cabinet reshuffle this week

Emphasising that the National Unity Government would continue without any interruption, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said yesterday that changes to composition of the Cabinet would be effected this week.

He told the Post Cabinet Press Conference at the Information Department , that President Maithripala Sirisena would bring in some new faces, with a view to implementing newly introduced programmes as well as the popular mandates received at the last Presidential and General Elections.

The Podujana Peramuna was dilly dallying without knowing which way it wanted to go, Senaratne noted, adding “Its leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says one thing to those who wield power and another to the media. He tried to create confusion within our Unity Government, but failed. Now he claims disinterest in Prime Ministership. The reason for this is that the biggest repayment quantum of the high interest commercial dollar loans Mahinda took while in power, are due in 2019 and mid 2020.”

The Minister admitted that results of the recent Local Council Polls was a setback, but the UNP and SLFP would take steps to rectify their mistakes and face the next election on a better platform.