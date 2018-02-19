Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday for UNP-led government?

A Cabinet reshuffle is set to take place on Wednesday (21) as a fore-runner to a new government headed by the United National Party (UNP), it is learnt.

The decision was taken after a meeting that took place on Sunday (18) between President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The new government will have Mr. Wickremesinghe as its leader. Many ministers representing the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) would join hands with the UNP to run this government, while several MPs from the UPFA are due to sit in the opposition as a mark of protest.