Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday?

The Cabinet reshuffle is most likely take place on Sunday (Feb. 25) morning, according to political sources.

However, several ministerial portfolios held by the United National Party (UNP) are expected to change hands in the Cabinet reshuffle.

Accordingly, the Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Hashim and the Minister of Higher Education and Highways Lakshman Kiriella will exchange their cabinet portfolios, sources told Ada Derana.

However, the source said that there will be no change in the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile the Minister for Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka is expected to receive the ministerial portfolio of Law and Order, which is currently held by Minister Sagala Ratnayake.

Ratnayake had recently declared that he was willing to give up his portfolio for the betterment of the party and government.