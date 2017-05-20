Cabinet reshuffle on Monday

The United National Party (UNP), the key ally of the government, has finally consented to the proposed Cabinet reshuffle to scheduled for Monday.

Initially, the UNP had opposed any changes to the portfolios assigned to its members. However, the party leadership had given the green light for a change in the portfolios after a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake is to be appointed as Foreign Minister; Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera to be appointed as Finance and Media Minister; Media Minister Gayantha Karunatilleke to be appointed as Minister of Public Administration and Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara to be appointed as Minister of Lands Changes are to be made to the portfolios earlier assigned to the members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) headed by the President.