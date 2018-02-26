Cabinet reshuffle of SLFP ministers within two weeks – Gayantha

President Maithripala Sirisena has informed that the Cabinet reshuffle of ministers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) led United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) will take place within two weeks, Minister Gayantha Karunatilaka says.

Speaking to media following the cabinet reshuffle of the United national Party (UNP) ministers yesterday, Minister Karunatilaka said that the cabinet reshuffle carried out today was well-thought out by the President and the Prime Minister.

However, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Wasantha Senanayake told BBC Sinhala Service that the cabinet reshuffle that took place today (Feb. 25) is a comedy drama.

“It is a comedy drama that has been produced by the government, the first part of the “play” is today, the second part will be played next day. But don’t know whether the people will laugh, cry or stone,” he was quoted as saying.

State Minister Senanayake said the change expected by the people did not take place and said “that change will happen by good or bad.”