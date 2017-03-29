Cabinet reshuffle after New year

Share ! tweet







The government is to withhold the proposed Cabinet reshuffle till the Sinhala New Year period is over, it is learnt.

Though the Sri Lanka Freedom Party headed by President Maithripala Sirisena is eager to have a shuffle, it is learnt that the United National Party(UNP) is not in favour.

According to UNP sources, the party holds the view that Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake is not solely responsible for the present economic woos of the country and that his removal in a Cabinet reshuffle is not the solution at hand .