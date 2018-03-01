Cabinet nod to widen powers of the bribery and corruption commission

The government has taken steps to empower the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption to file cases based on the facts revealed by the commission’s investigations.

The need has arisen to take legal measures to empower the Director General of the Bribery or Corruption Commission to file cases under the Bribery Act or the Property and Liability Act, based on the findings of the commissions of Inquiry established under the Commission of Inquiry Act No. 17 of 1948.

Therefore, for this purpose, amendments to the Commission of Inquiry Act No. 17 of 1948 have been drafted by the Legal Draftsman. The Attorney-General has informed that the draft resolution must be adopted in parliament by a special majority of no less than two thirds majority.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the President Maithripala Sirisena to gazette the Commission of Inquiry amendment bill in the Government Gazette and to submit it to Parliament for approval, was approved by the Cabinet.