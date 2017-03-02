Cabinet nod to import rice

Share ! tweet







The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the monthly importation of 20,000 metric tonnes of rice through private importers in order to control the price hike.

Accordingly, the imported rice will be sold at all Sathosa outlets.

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved the importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of rice to be stored as a safety stock.

The safety stock is imported on the basis of government to government purchases. The new stock of rice is an additional stock to the 113,000 metric tonnes of rice imported on the 26th of February.

