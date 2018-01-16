Cabinet decides to withdraw Gazettes on liquor

The Cabinet of Ministers have decided to withdraw the recent Gazette notifications issued on extending business hours of liquor shops and allowing females to buy or sell liquor.

Minister Mahinda Samarasingha sated that the unanimous decision was reached during the Cabinet meeting held today (16).

The president had ordered the reinstatement of ban on women buying alcohol and being employed in places where the drinks are produced and sold.

President Maithripala Sirisena’s order came days after the finance minister revoked the 38-year ban.

The statement said Sirisena, addressing a public meeting on Sunday, had instructed the finance ministry to cancel the previous government circular that revoked the ban. It said the president was committed to building a cultured society with values such as freedom, morality and democracy.