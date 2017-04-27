Cabinet approves expansion of Bus Lanes

Share ! tweet







The cabinet had approved the proposal made by Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka to expand the Priority Bus Lane concept further and to take action to attract the middle class to use public transport services. Cabinet co-spokesman Gayantha Karunathilaka told the weekly Cabinet Briefing that the Cabinet proposal had made to implement Bus Priority Lanes in Moratuwa-Ratmalana,

Wellawatte-Kollupitiya on the Galle Road and from Parliament Junction to Rajagiriya, Borella, Maradana, Pettah and Colombo Fort along the Parliament Road. It also had proposed that the concept should be put into practice from roundabout in Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha to Pettah, the Thummulla Junction to the Museum Junction and the Eye Hospital Roundabout to the Thummulla Junction during busy hours. The Cabinet proposal also suggested to promote importation of Low Floor air-conditioned buses through concessionary loan schemes, prepare a common ticketing system with electronic card payment facilities and to improve three-wheeler and taxi parking facilities.