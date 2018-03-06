Cabinet approval sought to get health services released from VAT

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne is reportedly preparing to submit a Cabinet paper to get all health services released from VAT (Value Added Tax).

The Health Minister has instructed the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe to make the cabinet memorandum yesterday.

The Health Minister has taken this decision after various associations including the Private Hospitals Association pointed out that the addition of VAT to the patients’ bill for health services severely burden the patients when services received from the private hospitals.

The Minister pointing out that the Health services is not a business but a service, said the decisions that affect the patients should be reconsidered.