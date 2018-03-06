Home / HEALTH / Cabinet approval sought to get health services released from VAT

Cabinet approval sought to get health services released from VAT

neo 12 hours ago HEALTH Leave a comment 55 Views

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne is reportedly preparing to submit a Cabinet paper to get all health services released from VAT (Value Added Tax).

The Health Minister has instructed the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe to make the cabinet memorandum yesterday.

The Health Minister has taken this decision after various associations including the Private Hospitals Association pointed out that the addition of VAT to the patients’ bill for health services severely burden the patients when services received from the private hospitals.

The Minister pointing out that the Health services is not a business but a service, said the decisions that affect the patients should be reconsidered.

 

About neo

Check Also

Cause of 35 per cent of perinatal deaths not identified

President, Perinatal Society of Sri Lanka, Consultant Community Physician, Dr Kapiala Jayaratne, yesterday said that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved