CAA warns errant traders raising price of sugar

Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) warned the errant traders that the agency has strengthened the detection and will take stern action against the errant traders who raise price of sugar.

Releasing a statement the CAA said as white sugar falls under the category of essential goods, permission must be obtained from the authority before any increase in price.

Accordingly the statement said any price hike pertaining to white sugar violates CAA policy.

The Consumer Affairs Authority has also taken steps to inform importers of essential goods of the regulation.