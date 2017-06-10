Home / BUSINESS / CAA warns errant traders raising price of sugar

CAA warns errant traders raising price of sugar

neo 3 hours ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 31 Views

Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) warned the errant traders that the agency has strengthened the detection and will take stern action against the errant traders who raise price of sugar.

Releasing a statement the CAA said as white sugar falls under the category of essential goods, permission must be obtained from the authority before any increase in price.

Accordingly the statement said any price hike pertaining to white sugar violates CAA policy.

The Consumer Affairs Authority has also taken steps to inform importers of essential goods of the regulation.

About neo

Check Also

Foreigners can open accounts with US$500,000

The government is reported to have prepared legislation to permit foreign nationals to open foreign …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved