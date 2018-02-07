CA issues notice on DG Wildlife

The Court of Appeal yesterday issued notice returnable on March 6 on the Director General of Wildlife, the Minister of Wildlife and Sustainable Development and several other respondents. The notice is pertaining to a writ application filed by the Wildlife and Environment Protection Activists Union and other petitioners.

They have complained that a large area of the Wilpattu Sanctuary has been used to construct permanent buildings. This encroachment of the forest has upset the environment and the survival of the animal life within the sanctuary.

The petitioners have requested the court to order the authorities to prevent this destruction of the natural habitat. President’s Counsel K. Kanag Ishwaran appeared for the petitioner.

The bench comprised Justice Preethi Padman Soorasena (President) and Justice Shiran Gooneratne.