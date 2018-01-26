CA extends interim injunction on taking legal action against Gota till Feb 15th

The Court of Appeal today extended the interim injunction issued earlier preventing police from taking legal actions against former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa until February 15.

An Appeal Court bench comprising Judges chairman Preethi Padman Surasena and Shiran Gunaratne extended the stay order issued on 29 November when they considered the writ petition filed by Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today.

Romesh de Silva PC, appearing on behalf of Petitioner Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, told the court that the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (DCID) of police is preparing to arrest his client under the Public Property Act.

The President’s Counsel said the FCID is preparing to arrest the former defense secretary charging him of committing an offense under the Public Property Act in constructing the Museum and Memorial in Medamulana using public funds amounting to Rs.90 million.