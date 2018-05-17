Bus strike called off after govt agrees to 12.5% fare hike

Private bus operators have decided to call off the strike action which was scheduled to commence from midnight yesterday, after the government had reportedly agreed to increase the bus fares by 12.5%.

During the discussion held today between representatives of private bus trade unions and ministers and government officials, the government has also agreed to increase the minimum fare to Rs 12.

Cabinet yesterday approved an increase in bus fares by 6.56% with effect from today, however no change was made to the current minimum fare of Rs 10.

However, several private bus associations, protesting the revised bus fares, had decided to launch a strike from midnight today.

The Inter-Provincial Bus Owners’ Association, All-Island Private Bus Owners’ Federation (AIPBOF) and Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) decided to launch a strike protesting the decision taken by the Cabinet.

The All-Island Private Bus Owners’ Federation had demanded a 20% increase in bus fares and to raise the minimum fare to Rs 15.