Share ! tweet







It thas been reported that 19 individuals have been hospitalized after a collision between two buses occurred, in the Getambe area in Kandy.

The one of the buses involved in the accident seem to have been travelling from Kadugannawa to Kandy, while the other was travelling from Yahalathanna to Kandy, sources revealed.

Kandy Police Department stated that the individuals have been admitted to the Kandy Base Hospital, while three individuals are said to be in a critical state.