Building collapses in Wellawatta

It is reported that around thirteen individuals were hospitalized after a partially constructed building collapsed in Wellawatte a short while ago. Reports stated the building was situated behind the Savoy Cinema.

Nine individuals were admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital and four others were admitted to the National Hospital, Colombo.

Police said several others were reportedly trapped inside the building and fire fighters are conducting rescue operations. Residents in the vicinity of the building are being evacuated as the building is sinking, a reporter at the scene said.