Six dead and two serious after collapsing a building in Grandpass

At least six persons were killed while another two were wounded after a building collapsed in Grandpass, a short while ago.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a building used for storing tea leaves has collapsed at Dr Britto Babapulle Place in Grandpass, Colombo.

The Fire Brigade said that rescue operations are currently being carried out at the scene as more people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.