British Prime Minister appoints trade envoy for Sri Lanka

British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Ranil Jayawardena, MP, as her trade envoy for Sri Lanka. Jayawardena’s role as trade envoy will be to support and enhance the development of Britain’s trade and investment with Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy will be visiting Sri Lanka from 15th to 17th February to meet with senior members of the government and engage with British business’s working in Sri Lanka

Jayawardena was elected as the Member of Parliament for North East Hampshire in May 2015 and was reelected in 2017. He has a degree in government from the London School of Economics. In Parliament he is the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sri Lanka. Jayawardena’s father is of Sri Lankan origin.

Jayawardena said: