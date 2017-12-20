Home / POLITICS / Bribery Commission launches new website and hotline

Bribery Commission launches new website and hotline

neo 8 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 47 Views

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today launched a new website and hotline for the public to submit complaints pertaining to bribery, corruption and non-declaration of assets.

Online complaints can now be made via the website www.ciaboc.gov.lk while the new hotline 1954 has also been introduced by the commission.

However, the website warns that that false complaining shall be an offence subject to 10 years imprisonment.

Sri Lanka’s anti-graft commission carries out prosecutions for offences under the Bribery Act and the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Law, No. 1 of 1975 and for matters connected.

About neo

Check Also

PM welcomes EC decision

The UNP has welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to hold local government elections on Feb. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved