Bribery Commission given time to file counter objections in case against Johnston

Additional Magistrate of Colombo Chanima Wijebandara yesterday gave the complainant, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption time till September 22, to file counter objections in response to the objections filed by the suspects, UPFA Parliamentarian Johnston Fernando and three others.

 

They have been charged with deploying 153 CWE employees, to engage in political activities, over a period of five years. The loss caused to the state is over Rs 40 million.

 

Among the suspects are Johnston Fernando, former Chairman of the CWE Eraj Fernando and two others.

