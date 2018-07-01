Brazilian arrested at BIA with 58 swallowed Cocaine pills

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a Brazilian national at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with Cocaine pills worth Rs 13 million.
The suspect had hidden 58 Cocaine pills by swallowing them.
Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a Brazilian national at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with Cocaine pills worth Rs 13 million.
The suspect had hidden 58 Cocaine pills by swallowing them.
The wife of former JVP leader Rohana Wijeweera has filed a habeas corpus petition before …