Brazilian arrested at BIA with 58 swallowed Cocaine pills

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a Brazilian national at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with Cocaine pills worth Rs 13 million.

The suspect had hidden 58 Cocaine pills by swallowing them.

 

