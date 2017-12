Borrowings will be paid back by 2025 – Daya

Sri Lanka’s borrowings will be paid back in full by 2025, says minister Daya Gamage.

He was speaking to the media after attending a function at Seenigama Devale in Hikkaduwa.

The minister also said that financial allocations for development would be raised further next year.

He urged voters against voting for any corrupt and criminal candidates at the upcoming LG polls.