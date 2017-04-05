Boost from Daya for indigenous medicine

Share ! tweet







Minister Daya Gamage says his primary industries ministry will give a boost to revive the indigenous medicine method.

Addressing a function last Sunday at Dharma Gavesi Dhamma Centre at Borella, he said services of the indigenous doctors would be appreciated.

On the occasion, two indigenous doctors Sarath Somasiri Gunawardena of Anuradhapura and P. Weerasinghe of Bulankulam were given the ‘Maithri Bhooshana Vaidya Chakrawarthi’ honorary title.

Mahanayake of Amarapura Dharmarakshitha Nikaya Most Ven. Tirikunamale Ananda Thera and chief incumbent of Dharma Gavesi Dhamma Centre Ven. Ananda Thera participated.

Speaking further, minister Gamage said plans have been made to start small herbal parks at every home garden to encourage the cultivation of bitter gourd and other medicinal crops.



