Bond scam suspect Arjun Aloysius files revision bail application in High Court

Perpetual Treasuries Limited director Arjun Aloysius Bond, who is in remand custody in connection with the Central Bank bond scam, has filed a revision petition at the Colombo High Court seeking bail.

The Officer-In-Charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), Director of the Criminal Investigation department (CID) and Attorney General have been cited as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner Arjun Aloysius in his appeal to the Colombo High Court stated that the Colombo Fort Magistrate has refused bail for him under the Public Property Act.

The Petitioner states that however, the police report submitted to the courts against him has not revealed any offense under the Public Property Act and therefore, he points out that the decision taken by the Colombo Fort Magistrate to refuse to grant him bail was illegal.

Therefore, Aloysius in his revision application has requested the Colombo High Court Magistrate to revise the lower court ruling to release him on bail.