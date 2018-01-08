Bond issue will be debated in parliament-PM

The Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that there will be a parliamentary debate regarding the bond issue commission report.

He said that there will be possibility of having the facts reveled on the bond scam that occurred during the 2008- 2015 period.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe made these remarks while addressing the special convention of the United National Party (UNP) held at Campbell Park in Borella yesterday.

He said that MP Dinesh Gunawardena last week asked to call the parliament to convene to discuss the bond issue.

“I am requesting the Speaker to convene parliament to debate the matter. We work with transparency. No country has investigated a single issue like this on three occasions or debated multiple times. If the parliament is called to debate this will be the third time. We are prepared to debate the matter, we have nothing to hide.”