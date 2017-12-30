Bond Commission report to be handed over soon

The report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating into the Treasury Bond issue will be handed over on or before December 31, 2017,Commission Secretary Attorney-at-Law S. Udugamasooriya said yesterday.

“The Tribunal will submit the report either on December 30 or 31, 2017,” Udugamasooriya said.

The mandate period of the Treasury Bond Commission was extended until December 31 on December 7, 2017.

The extension was done by an Extraodinary Gazette notification in terms of the Commission of Inquiry Act Section 4.