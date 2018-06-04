Home / POLITICS / Bogollagama’s wife and daughter granted bail

Eastern Province Governor Rohitha Bogollagama’s wife and daughter were granted bail by the Colombo Chief magistrate.

Earlier today (04), they surrendered before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, in connection with a complaint lodged with the police station accusing them of verbally abusing, threatening and attempting to assault a woman at the premises of a temple in Colombo on April 6.

A case was filed with the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court over the incident while the two accused had been issued notice to appear before the court on 1st June.

However, they had failed to appear before the court when the case was taken up, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile the attorney representing the aggrieved party informed the court that despite a case being filed, Rohitha Bogollagama’s wife continues to threaten the plaintiff over the phone.

