Boeing 737 crashes shortly after takeoff in Cuba

A Boeing 737 plane has crashed shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport, Cuban state-run website Cubadebate reported, adding that it was not yet known if there were any casualties.

The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.

Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport.

The plane lay in a farm field and appeared heavily damaged and burnt, with firefighters spraying water on its smouldering remains. Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances.

Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its ageing planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

