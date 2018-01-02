Blue skies across the island for the New Year – Met Dept

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island. However,Showers or thundershowers can be occur at a few places in Uva, Southern, Central provinces and in the Ratnapura district after 2.00pm.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

– Department of Meteorology