A blood donation took place today at the Ampara Town Hall auditorium to mark the 65th death anniversary of Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayake.

Before the commencement of the blood donation, floral tributes were paid to the statues of D.S. Senanayake, Anagarika Dharmapala and Denzil Kobbekaduwa in front of the town’s bus stand.

The Dayasarana Development Foundation’s health welfare programme and the eastern regional blood centre organized the blood donation.