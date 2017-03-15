Bill to legalize abortion on 3 grounds

Share ! tweet







The Chief Judicial Medical Officer, Dr. Ajith Tennakoon stated that the law on abortion, in Sri Lanka requires a change, in a press conference held in Colombo yesterday.

He added that the procedure should be carried out if the mother of child requests for one, if the birth of child results in inhumane suffering for the unborn child, after birth. Dr. Tennakoon further stated that a bill requesting for the legalization of abortion in the country, under three grounds is being put forward for consideration.