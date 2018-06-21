Home / EDUCATION / Bill to absorb SAITM students to KDU passed in Parliament

Bill to absorb SAITM students to KDU passed in Parliament

The General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (Special Provisions) Bill, to absorb SAITM medical students into the KDU, was passed in Parliament with amendment, our news sources said.

The bill was passed without going for a vote, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bill was presented to the Parliament on June 8 by the Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijayadasa Rajapaksa.

It seeks to lay down the national policy relating to the absorption of students registered with the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University established under the Sri John Kotelawala Defence University Act, No.68 of 1981.

In May, Cabinet approval was granted for 980 SAITM students to be absorbed by the KDU.

