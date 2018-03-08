Bill for Protection against Enforced Disappearances passed

Later in the day, the Joint Opposition opposed to adding amendments to the Bill for Protection against Enforced Disappearances on the grounds that they had not been provided with aforementioned amendments. NFF Leader Wimal Weerawansa said the MPs had not been given copies of the amendments. MEP leader Dinesh Gunawardena said that it was the duty of the Secretary General of Parliament to place a copy of amendments on desk of each MP. As the copies of amendments were not there the debate was not complete.

Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana said that the Government proposed to amend the Clause on extradition in the bill for clarity that it would not apply to Sri Lankan citizens. The inclusion of a phrase “excluding Sri Lankans” in the Section 8 of the bill was to expel the doubts held by some that the legislation allows a foreign state to try a Sri Lankan, who is found to have committed an offense, in a court of law in that respective state.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that if the opposition did not want the amendments, then the government would proceed passing the bill without amendments.

Accordingly a vote was taken the bill received 53 votes in favour and 19 votes against in its second reading stage and 53 for and 16 against at the third reading stage. Accordingly the bill was passed without amendments.