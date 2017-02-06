Big potential for footwear and leather-wear sector

Share ! tweet







The footwear and leather industry in Sri Lanka has been identified as a value added manufacturing sector that has taken up the role of generating export revenue for the country. In the past the industry's expansion has been gradual and steady, industry sources said.

"Today the country takes pride in producing a range of high quality footwear and leather products. This is a highly labour intensive industry which is now a sector that could contribute substantially to the economy, the sources added..

The following observations too were made by these sources:

'The footwear industry at present employs about 40,000 people directly and indirectly and brings US $ 132 million to government coffers. The industry includes 10 large export companies, 30 medium scale companies and about 3000 small scale manufacturers.

'In the leather industry, apart from manufacturing processed leather, small leather goods, such as, gloves, wallets, bags, purses, belts and key tags are also produced. At present there are about eight large scale and five small tanneries operating in the country,

' The government has facilitated the industry with several initiatives. Since the local industry is almost reaching the saturating point, exports are essential for the sustainability of the industry.

'When it comes to South Asian intra-regional footwear and leather exports, Sri Lanka claims third place with 16% of the region’s total exports, closely following leaders India and Bangladesh. It is also estimated that the region’s leather market potential is more than $ 2.5 billion, three times the actual trade levels, which is encouraging news for manufacturers.'It is reported that the industry will pave the way for US $ 20 billion exports by 2020 through export diversification, despite the challenging international market outlook."

The Footwear and Leather Fair 2017 which was launched on February 3 at the BMICH, is a joint effort of the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade, Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Industrial Development Board and the Sri Lanka Footwear and Leather Products Manufacturers Association. The exhibition had 230 display stalls.

The EDB successfully facilitated the participation of no less than 30 international delegates from five countries: India, Kenya, Oman, Sweden and the UAE.