The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted time until 12th June, for the Bribery Commission to present a charge sheet against the former Sports Minister MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Under the Bribery Ordinance, the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) accuses the MP of making a loss of nearly Rs 50 million when purchasing of carrom and checkers boards back when he served as the Sport Minister.

MP Aluthgamage appeared before the court when the case was heard today (17).