BC commences preliminary steps on bond report

neo 9 hours ago

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption says that the preliminary steps with regard to implementing the recommendations of the Bond Commission report.

A copy of the report has been received by the Bribery Commission, according to a spokesman. He said that the commission’s investigative officers will carry out the necessary investigations based on the report.

He further added that the commission would not need to utilize external parties to carry out the investigations as its officers and attorneys would suffice.

The spokesman said that the commission intends to complete the investigations as soon as possible and present facts to the court.

