BASL President U.R de Silva

Attorney-at-Law U. R. de Silva has been elected as the new President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

He will take over from his predecessor Attorney-at-Law Geoffrey Alagaratnam. He is a old boy of Ananda College.

The election of the Bar Association for the year 2017/2018 was held yesterday with the polls come to an end at 5.00pm. Udaya Rohan De Silva, a former BASL Treasurer, was among three leading lawyers who contested the polls – the others being Anura Meddegoda and R. Thangarajah.