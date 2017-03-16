Breaking News
BASL President U.R de Silva

Attorney-at-Law U. R. de Silva has been elected as the new President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL). 

 He will take over from his predecessor Attorney-at-Law Geoffrey Alagaratnam. He is a old boy of Ananda College.

 

The election of the Bar Association  for the year 2017/2018 was held yesterday  with the polls come to an end at 5.00pm.  Udaya Rohan De Silva, a former BASL Treasurer, was among three leading lawyers who contested the polls – the others being Anura Meddegoda and R. Thangarajah.

