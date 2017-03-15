BASL elects new President today

Share ! tweet







The Bar Association of Sri Lanka will hold Elections for the Post of President for the year 2017/18, today from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. at 77 polling stations including Colombo.

Solicitor General Suhada Gamalath, PC has been appointed as the Returning Officer, and he will be conducting the Elections in Colombo.

The District Judges, Additional District Judges and Magistrates will be the Presiding Officers at the Outstation Bar Polling Centres.

U.R. de Silva, R.R.S Thangarajah and Anura B. Meddegoda have handed over their nominations for the Election of the 24th President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka and Amal A. Randeniya, Attorney-at-Law has been appointed uncontested as the Secretary for the ensuing year. 14,000 Attorneys-at-Law are eligible to vote at this Election on 15th March, 2017, Suranee Samarasekera Administrative Secretary of the BASL said.