Basil’s request in almanac case fixed for Nov. 24

The Court of Appeal reserved its order for November 24 to decide whether to issue an order staying proceedings into the controversial almanac case.

The case is heard before Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga. The Court of Appeal bench comprises Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya (President) and Justice Shiran Gunaratne.

Filing a Transfer Application in the Court of Appeal, former Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa has sought an order staying any further proceedings into the controversial almanac case heard before Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga, currently presiding over Court No.6 of Colombo High Court.

Rajapaksa has sought an order transferring the case from Colombo High Court presided over by High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga to any other court of High Court of Colombo.

Judge Kulatunga also delivered the judgment regarding the Controversial Sil Redi (fabrics used by devotees to observe sil) distribution case. Former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunge and former Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Director General Anusha Palpita were sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court for misappropriating Rs. 600 million of funds belonging to TRC.