Bank of China, one of the largest State-owned financial institutions in China is expected to open a branch in Colombo this year, its first in South Asia, a spokesman said yesterday.

The banking authorities are in contact with the Sri Lankan authorities to finalize the process. A Chinese embassy spokesman told local newspaper that it would be opened with an initial capital of US$90 million. He said the bank’s presence in Colombo would facilitate Sri Lanka’s financial transactions with China.