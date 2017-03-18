Bangladesh leading

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka fought back in the final 75 minutes of play in Colombo through an obdurate eighth-wicket partnership between Dinesh Chandimal and Rangana Herath, but Bangladesh won the day, making a fine start to their landmark 100th Test. When bad light stopped play at 5.16pm, they had taken seven wickets and given away only 238 runs. Chandimal was unbeaten and scored his 8th Test century,

in a great display of solidity against a Bangladesh attack that consistently threatened. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehedi Hasan took two wickets each, while Subashis Roy, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam backed them up with controlled spells taking one wicket apiece. Bangladesh overcame some of the disadvantage of losing the toss with Mustafizur and Mehedi making crucial early strikes.

Mustafizur tempted opener Dimuth Karunaratne to play away from his body and had him caught at gully by Mehedi, who then took over and took out not one but both centurions from the Galle Test – Kusal Mendis and Upul Tharanga. Mendis ran past a drifter and was stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim, who took over the gloves with Liton Das injured, and Tharanga was caught at slip after jabbing at a classic offspinner’s delivery. Roy then claimed the morning session for Bangladesh when he trapped Asela Gunaratne lbw for 13, which left Sri Lanka on 70 for 4 at lunch.