Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

Share ! tweet







Bangladesh carried forward the momentum from their historic win in their 100th Test by making a rousing start to the three-match ODI series in Dambulla. Tamin Iqbal, with his eighth hundred, and Shakib Al Hasan fashioned their formidable score of 324 for 5 before a combined effort from the bowlers and fielders shut Sri Lanka out for 234 in 45.1 overs.

This was the first time Bangladesh had posted a 300-plus total away from home against a higher-ranked team, one that helped them cruise towards a win for most parts. Thisara Perera, coming in at No. 8, decided to upset them temporarily with a fifty off just 28 balls just when victory looked a foregone conclusion for the visitors. But the escalating asking rate resulted in big shots from the other batsmen, which eventually led to their downfall.

Bangladesh broke down their strategy into fine segments to not allow Sri Lanka even a whiff of an opportunity; not even when Dinesh Chandimal fought through to make a half-century and try set up a late surge. They needed someone, like Tamim, to bat through the innings, but kept losing wickets on the face of some disciplined bowling. The stranglehold was well and truly on 15 overs into the chase.

That Bangladesh could apply scorecard pressure was thanks to the 144-run stand between Tamim, the match's top-scorer with 127, and Shakib, who made a fire-and-ice 71-ball 72. Sabbir Rahman's half-century was equally important as it helped drive Bangladesh after the early loss of Soumya Sarkar.

He struck 10 fours before Upul Tharanga intercepted his powerful drive off Asela Gunaratne, in the 22nd over, to give Sri Lanka a reprieve. They had another strike when Mushfiqur Rahim was caught and bowled by Lakshan Sandakan in the next over. But Tamim and Shakib batted sensibly by only hitting boundaries when they were absolutely sure. During the course of his innings, Tamim became the first Bangladeshi to cross 10,000 international runs.

For a long time, Sri Lanka saw these two experienced batsmen restraining themselves until the last 10 overs. Of course poor fielding didn't help their cause. After their dismissals, Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudullah hammered 35 off 2.1 overs to finish with a flourish. Sri Lanka were further compounded by an injury to Suranga Lakmal right at the end which meant he couldn't complete his full quota.

Momentum remained with Bangladesh as Mashrafe Mortaza removed Danushka Gunathilaka off the third ball of the chase. Kusal Mendis fell to a miscued slog in the sixth over before Taskin Ahmed had Tharanga toe-end a pull to mid-on in the 11th over. Chandimal and Asela Gunaratne added 54 for the fourth wicket before the latter reverse swept a low catch to Mosaddek at point. By then, the asking rate had mounted over seven an over.