Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

Bangladesh became the fourth team in history of cricket to win their 100th Test after Australia, Pakistan and West Indies as they notched up a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Chasing a target of 191 runs on the final day of the match, Bangladesh lost two early wickets but Tamim Iqbal played a fabulous innings of 82 runs to put Bangladesh on course

. In the end, Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 22 to see his team through. This is first time that Bangladesh has beaten Sri Lanka in Test cricket. After playing 100th Test, Bangladesh has nine wins, out of which four are away from him. (Indian Express) Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka, 2017 – 2nd Test Sri Lanka 338 (113.3) & 319 (113.2) Bangladesh 467 (134.1) & 191/6 (57.5)